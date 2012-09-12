- Seriesly — time-series database written in go.
- Tablets and TV (Luke Wroblewski) — In August 2012, 77% of TV viewers used another device at the same time in a typical day. 81% used a smartphone and TV at the same time. 66% used a laptop and TV at the same time.
- Saltarelle — open source (Apache2) C# to Javascript compiler. (via Javascript Weekly)
- Tiny Transactions on Computer Science — computer science research in 140 characters or fewer.
Four short links: 12 September 2012
Time-Series Database, Multi-Device TV, C# to Javascript, and Tiny Research
tags: c, cs, database, javascript, media, open source, programming, research, tv