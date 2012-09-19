- /r/Scholar — Reddit board for tracking down research articles of interest.
- sweet.js (GitHub) — macros for Javascript. (via Brendan Eich)
- The Rapture of the Nerds (Charlie Stoss, Cory Doctorow) — this is the HTML version of the book, which is also available for purchase, and is released under a CC-A-NC-ND license.
- Conversations Network Closes Down — The remaining assets of the Conversations Network (cash and intellectual property) will be acquired by the Internet Archive, another U.S. 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. All existing programs will be moved to the Internet Archive where the world will be able to continue to listen to them for free. (via Jon Udell)
Four short links: 19 September 2012
Scholar boarding, Javascript macros, Nerd Raptures, Preserved Conversations
tags: fiction, Internet Archive, javascript, open source, programming, reddit, research