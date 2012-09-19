Four short links: 19 September 2012

Scholar boarding, Javascript macros, Nerd Raptures, Preserved Conversations

by | @gnat | +Nat Torkington | Comment | September 19, 2012
  1. /r/Scholar — Reddit board for tracking down research articles of interest.
  2. sweet.js (GitHub) — macros for Javascript. (via Brendan Eich)
  3. The Rapture of the Nerds (Charlie Stoss, Cory Doctorow) — this is the HTML version of the book, which is also available for purchase, and is released under a CC-A-NC-ND license.
  4. Conversations Network Closes DownThe remaining assets of the Conversations Network (cash and intellectual property) will be acquired by the Internet Archive, another U.S. 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. All existing programs will be moved to the Internet Archive where the world will be able to continue to listen to them for free. (via Jon Udell)
