- Visual Strategies — book of useful tips for improving visualisations, described as “a useful Tufte”. (via NY Times)
- Copyright Enforcement Bots Killed Hugo Streaming (io9) — automated content policing ‘bots killed the live stream, and uStream wouldn’t bring it back. This is the problem with automated enforcement: bots can’t tell all permitted uses, let alone fair use.
- High Resolution 3D Printer — 5m/s at micrometer precision. Looking forward to my nanoscale RepRap.
- Javascript Data Visualization Tools — elegantly-presented selection of tools for dataviz in Javascript. (via Javascript Weekly)
Four short links: 4 September 2012
Visual Strategies, Copyright Robots, Fast Small 3D Printing, and Javascript Dataviz
Kunvay