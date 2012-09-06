- DIY Spectrometry Kit — This open hardware kit costs only $35, but has a range of more than 400-900 nanometers, and a resolution of as high as 3 nm. A spectrometer is essentially a tool to measure the colors absorbed by a material. You can construct this one yourself from a piece of a DVD-R, black paper, a VHS box, and an HD USB webcam.
- Mind-Controlled Drones — Chinese demo of EEG to Bluetooth to laptop to wifi to UAV.
- Pac-Man in Javascript — in-browser loving recreation of a bunch of original Pac-Man games, with source on github. Cf this article on building Atari Arcade in CreateJS. (via Javascript Weekly)
- Source Sans — Adobe’s first open source typeface.
Four short links: 5 September 2012
DIY Spectrometry, Mind-Controlled Drones, Javascript Games, and Open Source Font
