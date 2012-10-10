Four short links: 10 October 2012

October 10, 2012
  1. An Intuitive Guide to Linear AlgebraHere’s the linear algebra introduction I wish I had. I wish I’d had it, too. (via Hacker News)
  2. Think Bayesan introduction to Bayesian statistics using computational methods.
  3. The State of Javascript 2012 (Brendan Eich) — Javascript continues its march up and down the stack, simultaneously becoming an application language while becoming the bytecode for the world.
  4. Divshot — a startup turning mockups into web apps, built on top of the Bootstrap front-end framework. I feel momentum and a tipping point approaching, where building things on the web is about to get easier again (the way it did with Ruby on Rails). cf Jetstrap.
  • Just to be clear, DIvshot only outputs HTML and CSS, it doesn’t produce web apps.

    • ambiguator

      Dreamweaver 2.0?

  • Yeah DivShot is a great function using it we build web app more easier and convenient way.