- An Intuitive Guide to Linear Algebra — Here’s the linear algebra introduction I wish I had. I wish I’d had it, too. (via Hacker News)
- Think Bayes — an introduction to Bayesian statistics using computational methods.
- The State of Javascript 2012 (Brendan Eich) — Javascript continues its march up and down the stack, simultaneously becoming an application language while becoming the bytecode for the world.
- Divshot — a startup turning mockups into web apps, built on top of the Bootstrap front-end framework. I feel momentum and a tipping point approaching, where building things on the web is about to get easier again (the way it did with Ruby on Rails). cf Jetstrap.
Four short links: 10 October 2012
Intuitive Linear Algebra, Bayes Intro, State of Javascript, and Web App Builders
tags: IDEs, javascript, math, probability, statistics, tutorial, web
mr_bloo_sky
ambiguator
