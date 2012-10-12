- Code Talks and Designers Don’t Speak the Language (Crystal Beasley) — Many of the bugs, however, require a deep understanding of why the product exists in the marketplace and a thorough understanding of the research that underpins the project. These strategic questions are analogous to what a software architect would do. I was on the Persona project full time for three months before I felt confident making significant choices about UX.
- Parachute use to prevent death and major trauma related to gravitational challenge: systematic review of randomised controlled trials (British Medical Journal) — you don’t need to subscribe to appreciate this.
- html5test — see how the browsers stack up in features and compliance.
- Backbone Fundamentals — A creative-commons book on Backbone.js for beginners and advanced users alike.
Four short links: 12 October 2012
Designers and Coders, Randomised Parachute Trials, Testing HTML5 Features, and Backbone Book
tags: books, browsers, design, HTML5, javascript, programming, science
